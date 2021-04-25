WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Receives $32.08 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.08.

Several research firms have weighed in on WSBC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley boosted their price target on WesBanco from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th.

In related news, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 2,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total transaction of $67,322.04. Also, CEO Todd Clossin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $182,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,534,860.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,164 shares of company stock worth $931,612 in the last quarter. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in WesBanco by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,162,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,676,000 after buying an additional 134,755 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in WesBanco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,645,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in WesBanco by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 652,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,546,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in WesBanco by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 569,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,053,000 after buying an additional 7,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in WesBanco by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 554,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,599,000 after buying an additional 57,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

WSBC stock traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.59. 222,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,336. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 1.04. WesBanco has a one year low of $17.46 and a one year high of $38.72.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $152.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.14 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that WesBanco will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is a positive change from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. WesBanco’s payout ratio is 43.14%.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

