Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Position Cut by Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investors Research Corp raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter.

SCHG opened at $140.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.22. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $87.20 and a twelve month high of $140.87.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

