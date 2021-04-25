Washington Trust Bank Trims Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Washington Trust Bank reduced its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for about 1.2% of Washington Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $9,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $339.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $334.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.67. The stock has a market cap of $117.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $165.36 and a one year high of $356.85.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.11 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

GS has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $319.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.95.

In other news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. Also, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total value of $6,252,200.00. Insiders have sold 40,748 shares of company stock worth $12,371,892 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

