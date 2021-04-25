AdEx Network Price Tops $1.17 (ADX)

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. AdEx Network has a market capitalization of $137.93 million and $2.57 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, AdEx Network has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One AdEx Network coin can currently be bought for $1.17 or 0.00002327 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.13 or 0.00065662 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00018597 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001982 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.35 or 0.00062139 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.79 or 0.00094730 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $344.05 or 0.00681980 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,031.34 or 0.07991004 BTC.

About AdEx Network

AdEx Network (ADX) is a coin. Its launch date was May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 124,643,524 coins and its circulating supply is 117,501,048 coins. AdEx Network’s official website is www.adex.network . AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

Buying and Selling AdEx Network

