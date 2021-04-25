Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. Boosts Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 182.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,050 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up 1.6% of Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 34,696,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,230 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,220,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,268,000 after purchasing an additional 654,020 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,191,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,016,000 after purchasing an additional 163,772 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 2,583,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,818,000 after purchasing an additional 14,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,969,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,264,000 after purchasing an additional 569,348 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $67.28 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $45.16 and a 1 year high of $67.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.14.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

