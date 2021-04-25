Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Trims Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lessened its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,275 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Unilever were worth $946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UL. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 27,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 10,133 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter.

Get Unilever alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

NYSE UL opened at $56.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $149.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.24. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $49.75 and a 1-year high of $63.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.5139 dividend. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 71.33%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

Recommended Story: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.