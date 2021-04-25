Grandfield & Dodd LLC Purchases 1,049 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $20,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $169.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $164.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.46. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $93.10 and a 1 year high of $179.01. The company has a market capitalization of $76.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.86%.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have weighed in on CB. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.82.

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $759,105.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,604 shares in the company, valued at $25,485,068.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.60, for a total transaction of $1,006,540.00. Insiders have sold 22,087 shares of company stock worth $3,690,300 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

