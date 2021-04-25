Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,443,390 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 225,977 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises about 0.6% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $281,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Terry L. Blaker raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.8% in the first quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 187,368 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,686,000 after buying an additional 8,618 shares during the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.6% in the first quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 116,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,027,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 18.8% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 27,344 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 4,325 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.2% in the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 398,951 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,629,000 after purchasing an additional 14,096 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.71.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $296,148.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 119,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,631,303.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $142,763.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 37,776 shares of company stock worth $1,832,205 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $51.91. The stock had a trading volume of 14,017,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,475,156. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.51 and its 200-day moving average is $45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $53.18.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.68%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

