New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,163,108 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 67,756 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of salesforce.com worth $246,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,202,604,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in salesforce.com by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,090,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,084 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in salesforce.com by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,415,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $14,557,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,637 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in salesforce.com by 333.6% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,432,152 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $318,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,406,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.06.

CRM stock traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $233.51. The company had a trading volume of 5,448,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,047,202. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $151.30 and a one year high of $284.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.95.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. On average, research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total transaction of $477,279.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,651,468.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total value of $143,230.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,324 shares in the company, valued at $7,577,392.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 169,637 shares of company stock worth $38,734,699 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

