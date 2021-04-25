TrueWealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 612 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,290,758,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Mastercard by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,118,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,110,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181,047 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Mastercard by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,265,443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,236,387,000 after acquiring an additional 965,165 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,719,397 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $970,662,000 after buying an additional 955,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,769,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $161,426,000 after buying an additional 482,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.30.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $3.70 on Friday, hitting $387.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,295,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,219,436. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $371.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $344.22. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $252.83 and a 1 year high of $389.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.65%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.99, for a total value of $18,474,382.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,897,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,172,645,582.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,559,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 669,876 shares of company stock valued at $222,808,034. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.