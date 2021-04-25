YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Has $14.46 Million Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 663,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,566 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.3% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $14,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,833,000. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 193.5% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 887,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,441,000 after purchasing an additional 585,292 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,380,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $10,061,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $7,875,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BSCN remained flat at $$21.76 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,445. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.83. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.23 and a 12-month high of $21.95.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.