Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Sells 800 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.80 on Friday, hitting $79.07. 18,608,915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,070,723. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.13. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $79.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

