Independence Bank of Kentucky Reduces Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Independence Bank of Kentucky trimmed its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in The Charles Schwab by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,073,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,509,640,000 after acquiring an additional 41,059,393 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $749,957,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in The Charles Schwab by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,431,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,985,358,000 after acquiring an additional 10,530,658 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Charles Schwab by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,465,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,434,757,000 after acquiring an additional 5,701,750 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in The Charles Schwab by 805.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,752,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,074,000 after acquiring an additional 4,227,648 shares during the period. 77.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $67.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $121.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08 and a beta of 1.17. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $31.63 and a 52 week high of $68.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.84 and a 200-day moving average of $54.67.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SCHW. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.71.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 298,784 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.46, for a total value of $16,271,776.64. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,500 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $238,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,642,137 shares of company stock worth $99,013,316. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Recommended Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.