Sentry Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 84.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,507 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,959,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,663,698,000 after buying an additional 1,786,213 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,031,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $914,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,134 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $722,901,000. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in Fiserv by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,725,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $651,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $594,904,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Fiserv news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $3,770,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 290,874 shares in the company, valued at $36,554,135.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Denis Oleary purchased 9,100 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $110.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,266,313.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on FISV shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.72.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $126.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.47, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.15 and a 52 week high of $126.52.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.01. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

