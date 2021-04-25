Ellsworth Advisors LLC Makes New $228,000 Investment in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 747 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HD opened at $323.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $297.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $279.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The company has a market cap of $348.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $203.85 and a 52 week high of $328.83.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HD. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zelman & Associates cut The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim raised The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.65.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

