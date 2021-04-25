TrueWealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies makes up 0.9% of TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Terry L. Blaker increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 25.1% in the first quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 8,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 13,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. R.P. Boggs & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. R.P. Boggs & Co. now owns 11,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 7,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ROP traded up $3.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $434.22. The stock had a trading volume of 346,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,678. The business’s 50 day moving average is $405.48 and its 200-day moving average is $408.32. The company has a market cap of $45.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $304.55 and a 52 week high of $455.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 17.24%.

In other news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total transaction of $2,536,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,457,382.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ROP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $433.78.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

