LexAurum Advisors LLC Buys 2,054 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 136.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.07. The stock had a trading volume of 348,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,804. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.55 and a fifty-two week high of $52.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.03.

