LexAurum Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,676,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,118,000 after purchasing an additional 161,546 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 12,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,074,000. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 282,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,348,000 after purchasing an additional 21,536 shares during the last quarter.

BATS EFV traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $52.15. 1,320,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.48 and a 200-day moving average of $47.56. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

