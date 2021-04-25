LexAurum Advisors LLC Acquires 10,919 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 31.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,919 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPSB. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 187.8% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.32. 1,513,767 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,615,220. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.35. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $30.81 and a 52-week high of $31.44.

