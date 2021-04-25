Brokerages Set Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) PT at $19.75

Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.88.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACI. Wells Fargo & Company cut Albertsons Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Northcoast Research lifted their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays downgraded Albertsons Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACI. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. 40.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ACI traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,351,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,342,486. Albertsons Companies has a twelve month low of $12.91 and a twelve month high of $20.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

