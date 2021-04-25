Pundi X[new] Price Reaches $2.69 on Exchanges (PUNDIX)

Pundi X[new] (CURRENCY:PUNDIX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. One Pundi X[new] coin can now be purchased for $2.69 or 0.00005350 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pundi X[new] has a market capitalization of $695.15 million and $57.03 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pundi X[new] has traded 19.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pundi X[new] alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.93 or 0.00061543 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.06 or 0.00270694 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004455 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $519.32 or 0.01033199 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00024588 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $324.13 or 0.00644866 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50,064.89 or 0.99605229 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Pundi X[new] Coin Profile

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pundi X[new] Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X[new] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X[new] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pundi X[new] using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PUNDIXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Pundi X[new] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pundi X[new] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.