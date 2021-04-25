Bella Protocol Tops 24 Hour Volume of $22.16 Million (BEL)

Bella Protocol (CURRENCY:BEL) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. During the last seven days, Bella Protocol has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Bella Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $3.27 or 0.00006514 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bella Protocol has a market capitalization of $103.14 million and $22.16 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.94 or 0.00065542 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00018489 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.02 or 0.00061711 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.46 or 0.00094423 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $342.83 or 0.00682062 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,001.86 or 0.07961799 BTC.

About Bella Protocol

Bella Protocol (CRYPTO:BEL) is a coin. Its launch date was September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,500,000 coins. Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bella Protocol is bella.fi . The official message board for Bella Protocol is medium.com/@Bellaofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Bella Protocol aims to solve current pain points in the DeFi user experience, such as high gas fees and a steep learning curve, and to onboard more users into the DeFi ecosystem. Bella Protocol offers a suite of DeFi products for a streamlined crypto banking experience. Bella provides diversified cross-platform yield farming strategies with auto-rebalancing, and caters to both new and experienced users on-chain or via Bella's custodian service. The project also minimizes the transaction gas fees involved by aggregating transactions and interacting with smart contracts in batches (once every 12 hours). “

Buying and Selling Bella Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bella Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bella Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bella Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

