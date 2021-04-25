Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd Purchases 14,805 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 3.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 427,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,805 shares during the period. Charter Communications makes up 4.7% of Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $263,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,290,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,420,000 after purchasing an additional 167,490 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,256,000 after buying an additional 222,677 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $732,675,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 912,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,369,000 after buying an additional 156,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 596,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,799,000 after buying an additional 79,189 shares during the last quarter. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Charter Communications news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total transaction of $6,371,383.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,710 shares in the company, valued at $24,378,396.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CHTR shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $763.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $770.00 to $730.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $685.39.

CHTR stock opened at $657.54 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $485.01 and a 12 month high of $681.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $627.38 and a 200-day moving average of $631.16.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $12.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.28 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

