Zhang Financial LLC Has $619,000 Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Zhang Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,787,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,787,000 after acquiring an additional 242,961 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,304,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,224,000 after acquiring an additional 166,658 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,418,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,481,000 after acquiring an additional 135,213 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,347,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,293,000 after acquiring an additional 17,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $273,061,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $276.12 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $172.15 and a 12-month high of $277.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $260.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.97.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.