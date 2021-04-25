R. W. Roge & Company Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 701 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.3% of R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 25.8% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 27,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 18.4% in the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 17,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $232.46 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $141.01 and a 1 year high of $233.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.39.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

