Zacks: Analysts Expect Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) to Announce $2.17 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) to post earnings of $2.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kansas City Southern’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.13 and the highest is $2.20. Kansas City Southern reported earnings per share of $1.15 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, July 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will report full-year earnings of $9.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.97 to $9.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $10.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.50 to $10.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kansas City Southern.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $706.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.07 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Kansas City Southern in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut Kansas City Southern from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $286.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.20.

NYSE:KSU opened at $301.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.85, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Kansas City Southern has a 1-year low of $122.35 and a 1-year high of $302.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.30%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter worth $148,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter worth $551,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter worth $5,756,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Kansas City Southern by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in Kansas City Southern by 243.2% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 11,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 7,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

