Strategic Wealth Designers Invests $758,000 in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Strategic Wealth Designers bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WTFC. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 6,153.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 123.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WTFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.40.

In other news, EVP Kathleen M. Boege sold 7,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total value of $587,414.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,132.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wintrust Financial stock traded up $2.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.18. 581,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,863. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.36 and its 200-day moving average is $64.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $29.51 and a 52 week high of $87.85.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.13. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 7.63%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 20.56%.

Wintrust Financial Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

