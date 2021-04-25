Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Receives $32.45 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.45.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley raised their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

In related news, insider Christopher Hufnagel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total transaction of $81,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,972,180.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Volkema sold 6,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $261,327.50. Insiders have sold a total of 20,280 shares of company stock worth $782,340 over the last three months. 4.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 75.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 62.2% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WWW stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.63. The stock had a trading volume of 398,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,588. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.47, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. Wolverine World Wide has a twelve month low of $15.56 and a twelve month high of $41.83.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $509.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.97 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 3.00%. On average, equities analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is presently 17.78%.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

