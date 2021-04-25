HighMark Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 80,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Qualigen Therapeutics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualigen Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Qualigen Therapeutics by 140.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 40,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 23,510 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Qualigen Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Qualigen Therapeutics by 19,010.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 30,417 shares during the period. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QLGN opened at $2.01 on Friday. Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $19.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of -0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.47.

Qualigen, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. It offers FastPack, a rapid diagnostic testing system; ALAN, a DNA coated gold nanoparticle cancer drug candidate that targets various cancers; AS1411 for treating viral-based infectious diseases; RAS-F3, a small-molecule RAS oncogene protein-protein inhibitor that blocks RAS mutations and inhibits tumor formation; and STARS blood cleansing system, a DNA/RNA-based treatment device that removes tumor-produced compounds and viruses from a patient's blood.

