Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. Reduces Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. lowered its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,242 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises approximately 2.5% of Karn Couzens & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RWM Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 599 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. BCGM Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 375 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 1st quarter worth about $4,857,000. Institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total transaction of $1,305,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,038,874.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.12, for a total value of $25,563,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 621,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,821,800.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,653 shares of company stock valued at $63,536,274 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $385.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $382.74.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $729.40 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.61 and a 1-year high of $900.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $672.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $645.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $700.12 billion, a PE ratio of 1,464.66, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

