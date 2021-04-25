SPC Financial Inc. Buys 90 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,223,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 894,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,706,000 after purchasing an additional 182,966 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 550,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,247,000 after purchasing an additional 164,933 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 153.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,745,000 after purchasing an additional 107,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 607,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,822,000 after purchasing an additional 54,381 shares during the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $1,471.35 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $982.30 and a 12 month high of $1,524.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,373.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,225.23. The firm has a market cap of $32.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.84 by $2.09. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $12.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total value of $4,306,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,560,407.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Preston Frazer sold 740 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,322.87, for a total transaction of $978,923.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 993 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,609.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,673 shares of company stock worth $35,119,737. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on AZO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,395.00 to $1,562.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,417.09.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

