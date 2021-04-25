HighMark Wealth Management LLC Sells 551 Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the quarter. CareDx accounts for 1.5% of HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. HighMark Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of CareDx worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in CareDx by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,622,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in CareDx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,448,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in CareDx by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 5,346 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in CareDx by 1,159,853.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 173,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,606,000 after purchasing an additional 173,978 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in CareDx by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period.

NASDAQ CDNA opened at $78.96 on Friday. CareDx, Inc has a twelve month low of $23.17 and a twelve month high of $99.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -171.65 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.02 and its 200 day moving average is $69.13.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.20. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $58.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.51 million. On average, research analysts predict that CareDx, Inc will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other CareDx news, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.29, for a total value of $612,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Reginald Seeto sold 10,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total value of $914,656.80. Insiders have sold 40,704 shares of company stock worth $3,149,757 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright cut CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on CareDx from $66.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet raised CareDx from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Raymond James reduced their target price on CareDx from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on CareDx from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.57.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

