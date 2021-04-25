Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Buys Shares of 13,190 Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 13,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 279.1% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C opened at $71.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.49. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.76 and a 52 week high of $76.13. The company has a market capitalization of $148.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.72.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

