431,322 Shares in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) Purchased by RWM Asset Management LLC

RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 431,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,501,000. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.5% of RWM Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. RWM Asset Management LLC owned about 1.58% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,799,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,685,000 after buying an additional 23,136 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 716,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,716,000 after acquiring an additional 60,983 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 621,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,959,000 after acquiring an additional 94,975 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 344,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,169,000 after acquiring an additional 57,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 267,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,337,000 after purchasing an additional 35,555 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA PULS opened at $49.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.89. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $49.98.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.