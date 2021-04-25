Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Lowers Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP cut its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 62.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,813 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.6% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.9% during the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 5.3% during the first quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 11,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total transaction of $178,290.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,568,813.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J Barnie Beasley sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $157,102.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,935 shares of company stock worth $9,204,606 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

AEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Guggenheim raised shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $87.70 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.80 and a twelve month high of $94.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.48 and its 200 day moving average is $82.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $43.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 69.81%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

