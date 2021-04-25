YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 61,543 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 55.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 172,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,543 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $52,000.

Shares of BSCM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.65. 475,395 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,717. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.65 and its 200 day moving average is $21.75. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.44 and a 1-year high of $21.95.

