Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Sells 55 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lowered its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 1.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $616,628,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,171,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,808,000 after buying an additional 1,528,409 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $120,061,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,958,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,641,000 after buying an additional 336,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 6,351.9% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 334,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,963,000 after buying an additional 329,029 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

EL opened at $313.79 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.25 and a fifty-two week high of $316.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.34, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $294.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.63.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.46%.

In related news, insider Cedric Prouve sold 22,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.05, for a total transaction of $6,643,065.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 255,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,767,780.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.01, for a total transaction of $6,533,569.24. Insiders sold a total of 2,149,073 shares of company stock worth $608,055,929 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $254.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $299.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.91.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

