Annex Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $4,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 99.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,030,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $443,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014,085 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,678,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $404,389,000 after acquiring an additional 15,469 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the 4th quarter worth about $373,392,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,234,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $355,584,000 after acquiring an additional 73,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of The Allstate by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,122,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $343,296,000 after purchasing an additional 244,365 shares during the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $125.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.05. The company has a market capitalization of $37.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $84.97 and a 1 year high of $125.27.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.43 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.06%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of The Allstate from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.20.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

