Atomic Wallet Coin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $65,637.00 (AWC)

Atomic Wallet Coin (CURRENCY:AWC) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. One Atomic Wallet Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.14 or 0.00004294 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Atomic Wallet Coin has a total market cap of $22.67 million and $65,637.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002008 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.34 or 0.00060916 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.26 or 0.00064764 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002008 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00018528 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $134.54 or 0.00270134 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002008 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Atomic Wallet Coin Coin Profile

AWC is a coin. Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,603,659 coins. The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is /r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official message board is medium.com/atomic-wallet . The official website for Atomic Wallet Coin is atomicwallet.io . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Atomic is a decentralized multi-cryptocurrency wallet available for Windows, Mac OS and Linux. The wallet uses BitTorrent technology for distributed order book and atomic swap technology for cross-chain custody free exchange. Atomicwallet also features instant exchange options – Changelly and ShapeShift. Atomic Wallet will issue own token, called the AWC (Atomic Wallet Coin). A strict limit of 100M AWC will be created, never to be increased. AWC will run natively on the Ethereum blockchain with ERC20. On April 30rd 2019, 50% of the AWC Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and the same amount released on the Binance Mainnet. Now you can use two ways swap tool between ERC20 and BEP2 tokens. “

Buying and Selling Atomic Wallet Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atomic Wallet Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

