Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) is Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,984 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works makes up 2.9% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Grandfield & Dodd LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Illinois Tool Works worth $38,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 6.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 301,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,243,000 after buying an additional 18,317 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 14.2% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 4.9% during the third quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at about $116,000. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ITW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $211.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.76.

NYSE ITW opened at $228.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.66 and a 52 week high of $229.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $220.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.05.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 58.84%.

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $252,810.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,619,473.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $1,468,096.00. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

