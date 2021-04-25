Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $3.66 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,309,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575,808 shares during the period. Managed Account Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 81,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,760,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,348,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,160,000 after acquiring an additional 85,578 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 171,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,691,000 after purchasing an additional 20,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,004,000.

Shares of SCZ traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.35. 1,875,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,858,720. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $46.93 and a 52 week high of $75.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.35.

