Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,433 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Kellogg by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,604,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,822,000 after purchasing an additional 240,068 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 189,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,775,000 after buying an additional 29,626 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB acquired a new position in Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth $20,971,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Kellogg by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,289,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,245,000 after acquiring an additional 162,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 189,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,784,000 after acquiring an additional 7,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:K traded down $0.69 on Friday, reaching $63.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,803,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,329,509. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $56.61 and a 12-month high of $72.88. The company has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 41.23%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.87%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on K. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Kellogg from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kellogg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.83.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $4,768,314.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 500,001 shares of company stock valued at $30,310,063. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

