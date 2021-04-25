JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Garrison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $280,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% during the first quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 29,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.3% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,010,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,904,000 after buying an additional 94,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 407,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,058,000 after buying an additional 12,520 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JPM. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Seaport Global Securities increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.23.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,560,018.50. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,895,469.20. In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,141 shares of company stock worth $12,082,545. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $150.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $82.40 and a 52 week high of $161.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $153.49 and its 200 day moving average is $130.99. The company has a market cap of $455.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

