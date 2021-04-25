KLCM Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

KLCM Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 79.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,070 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 217.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 49,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,298,000 after purchasing an additional 33,930 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 19,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 21,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $9,248,000. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 36,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 11,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,560,018.50. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total transaction of $1,800,356.30. Insiders sold 83,141 shares of company stock worth $12,082,545 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock opened at $150.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $153.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.99. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $82.40 and a 12-month high of $161.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

