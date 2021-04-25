Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) to Post $6.56 EPS

Equities analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $6.56 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Boston Beer’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $5.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $7.37. The Boston Beer reported earnings per share of $4.69 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that The Boston Beer will report full year earnings of $22.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.00 to $25.01. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $28.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.01 to $32.77. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Boston Beer.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $2.65. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $545.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The Boston Beer’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,400.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,378.00 to $1,538.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,080.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of The Boston Beer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $1,250.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boston Beer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,197.08.

Shares of The Boston Beer stock opened at $1,283.90 on Thursday. The Boston Beer has a 12-month low of $428.44 and a 12-month high of $1,349.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.71 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,168.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,034.03.

In other The Boston Beer news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 2,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $999.91, for a total transaction of $2,720,755.11. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 1,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,190.61, for a total transaction of $1,296,574.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,810 shares of company stock worth $8,773,689. 29.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boston Beer in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boston Beer in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Boston Beer in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Boston Beer in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of The Boston Beer in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

