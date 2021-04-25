RWM Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

RWM Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 35.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,265 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 252,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,356,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 45,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 32,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $418.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $401.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $376.52. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $275.00 and a 12 month high of $419.84.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

