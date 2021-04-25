RWM Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

RWM Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 858 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 234.8% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 7,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 5,342 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,644,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $6,035,000. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $4,124,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

IBB stock opened at $155.31 on Friday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $119.65 and a 52 week high of $174.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.72.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.