Pizza Achieves Market Cap of $2.12 Million (PIZZA)

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. Pizza has a total market cap of $2.12 million and approximately $5,132.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Pizza has traded 17.1% lower against the dollar. One Pizza coin can now be purchased for $0.0685 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000872 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $101.75 or 0.00204226 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00009205 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 30.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Pizza Coin Profile

Pizza (PIZZA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . Pizza’s official message board is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . Pizza’s official website is pizza.live

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Pizza Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pizza should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pizza using one of the exchanges listed above.

