Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 426,987 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 18,481 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $5,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 3,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. 48.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

In related news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 727,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,868.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Argus raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark increased their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.29.

Shares of F opened at $12.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -305.50, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.18. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $13.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $33.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.89 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. On average, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.