Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 426,987 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 18,481 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $5,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 3,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. 48.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 727,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,868.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.
Shares of F opened at $12.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -305.50, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.18. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $13.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.
Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $33.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.89 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. On average, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Ford Motor Profile
Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.
