Ixcoin (IXC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1,074.00

Ixcoin (CURRENCY:IXC) traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. Ixcoin has a total market cap of $4.28 million and approximately $1,074.00 worth of Ixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ixcoin has traded down 21.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Ixcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000405 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ixcoin alerts:

Freicoin (FRC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000100 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ixcoin Coin Profile

Ixcoin (IXC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ixcoin’s total supply is 21,186,870 coins. The official website for Ixcoin is www.ixcoin.net . Ixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Ixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/ixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ixcoin (IXC) is a fork of Bitcoin with twice the inflation rate of 96 Ixcoins per block and the same 21 million total limit. Ixcoin is intended to closely mirror code updates to Bitcoin to allow for easy interoperability with Bitcoin-related third party services and APIs. IXCoin can be merge mined with bitcoin. “

Ixcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ixcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “IXCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Ixcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ixcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.